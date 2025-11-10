NOVEMBER 10–NEW YORK TRAFFIC –OUT OF TOWNERS ARRIVING FOR HOLIDAYS BE CAREFUL OUT THERE

Hits: 58

LOOK FRONT AND BACKWARDS AT ALL TIMES TO AVOID WESTCHESTER LONG ISLAND NJ AND NYC OUTLAW DRIVERS AND PEDESTRIANS THEY’RE OUT TO GET YOU AND YOU DON’T WANT TO GET THEM.

HIGH ALERT FOR: Aggressive, Arrogant, Maneuvering, Passing on Right. Excessive Speed on Westchester Highways AND SUICIDAL JAYWALKERS–U TURNS A NEW YORK SPECIALTY

WPCNR TRAFFICA ALERTA; News and Comment by John F. Bailey. November 10, 2024:

Warning: this is not an official alert it is a WPCNR Public Service alert for the unexpected, the never encountered before this year in high traffic season.

The Taconic and Sprain Brook Parkways, in fact all parkways and expressways in Westchester County are notorious for the aggressive speeding and passing at high speeds by many drivers going as high as 25 miles or more over the speed limit (85 to 90) and passing at high speed.

Motorists ahead of these hot rod Lincolns are often unaware of their coming up on their tails. I have to assume that the Saw Mill, the I-684 and I-287 are subject to the same “Cowboys” maneuvering in and out and around cars they feel are driving too slow and holding them back. Note that they squeeze ahead of in zippy dart-in moves and if they misjudge their cut in you could be clipped and sent out of control.

I rarely see such menaces to other drivers pulled over.

The Westchester roads subject to highly dangerous traffic extends to cities like White Plains. Talk about pedestrian-friendly, the pedestrians are downright friendly, aggressive crossers, pedestrian crossway violators and trusting us not to hit them.

In White Plains, we drivers have to not only be alert for U-turns on Mamaroneck Avenue by motorists blatantly making a “U-ie” when they miss a turn or want to go back! the way they came. No kidding. Worst driving since the days of the 1957 “peel-outs”.

We drivers must also be alert for aggressive pedestrians jaywalking in the middle of Mamaroneck Avenue and other streets heads in their cellphones, using babies in carriages ahead of them as advance scouts.

The jay walkers leave us the careful or not too careful drivers to see them even when the pedestrians are wearing dark clothing.

The walkers in White Plains are overenergizing the streets of White Plains, making them too exciting, life threatening, but they are using all of every street as if they have the right of way all over every street using it as one big crosswalk, by the jaywalking in the middle or anywhere they want to all along the blocks.

I do not exaggerate, ladies and gentlemen.

I am no personal injury lawyer, but by White Plains tolerating such trends as U-turns, and out of control jaywalking, (also aggravated by pedestrians using a crosswalk and starting to cross by stepping into a cross walk when cars are making right turns and have the green light), if I as a driver do not see a jaywalker and I hit them, the city could be sued for liability for not enforcing against jaywalkers. The city needs to pass a no-jaywalking ordinance if it does not already have one. Let alone the driver hitting a jaywalker with a vehicle and being sued in a civil suit.

Driving in cities and major county roads is no longer safe. Too many drivers are violating speed restrictions by 15, 20, 30 miles over the limit and more and playing NASCAR by passing recklessly often very close to clipping the car they are cutting around.

You drive at the speed limit in this county you have to look in your rear view mirror to spot one of these cowboys coming at you with frightening speed (no shot at stopping) and it freezes you.

Just a friendly observation, hoping that “honchos driving too fast,” as Jan and Dean called them in their great ode to the California Highway Patrol, Freeway Flyer, would slow down for their own safety, you have no shot if you misjudge your passing cut-in. You get clipped, flipped and you go fly into oblivion.

Pedestrians you have to curtail your jaywalking habit.

Cross at the corner at a cross walk. Even if you’re impatient. Just tell your date you do not want her to get hurt. Also what happened to wearing white at night? Do it to be seen crossing streets legally.

As White Plains and other cities and town apartments open and fill up, the streets will be like New York City-ized.

The latest outrage is that New York City’s City Council has suddenly surpassed the United State Congress, both houses of it, for the most irresponsible governing body by making jaywalking legal in New York City. Which means that if you as a driver hit one of those New York City arrogant crossers between blocks, you are liable. You weren’t careful.

Ai Yi YI!

Meanwhile few delivery guys and gals in New York City using the bike lanes, obey the traffic signals.

Watch out O-O-T-ERS! A motorbike at high speed can injure you seriously knocking you flying into a severe head injury broken hand or arm or fractured leg. And then you have to wait a half hour for an ambulance.

There need to be police on the beat to write up jaywalking and crossing cars and u-turning cars.

We need some traffic control initiatives not only on moving violations like U-turns, but jaywalkers, and crosswalk violations when cars have the light to turn.

I do not need official statistics.

I see the violations.

I see them every time I drive in to White Plains, or put on my NASCAR crash helmet, fireproof suit and activate my perimeter radar to drive the Taconic Parkway (on weekends particularly), The Sprain I-684, hope I see the “honchos” before they make a slip.

Be careful out there.

More careful.

Vigilance for the Driving Vigilantes.