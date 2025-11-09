NOVEMBER 9– HELLO LOVE! IT’S THANKSGIVING WEEK IN THE GREATEST CITY IN THE WORLD!

Hits: 17

As Pearl S. Buck who has been around says on her plaque in Grand Central Terminal (see if you can find it on your holiday trip in),

“As for New York City, it is a place apart. There is not its match in any other country in the world.”

Miss Buck said that in the 1930s, and she should see The Big Town now.

Thanksgiving Week NEXT WEEK is a week when New York City turns up the volume with sites and experiences you will find around every corner.

Saturday, Brenda Starr and I took Metro North into The Big Apple to see a play and on our trip New York City showed off. The energy makes you feel young again–always.

At Grand Central Terminal, we toured the Holiday Market featuring artisans from all over, which just dazzled me with the range of creativity displayed and celebrated the creativity of the human spirit.

A FIREGLASS PIECE: “THE DARK PLANET”

“EVERYBODY GOES TO VIC’S” IN NOHO..Try the “Eggs in Purgatory” for $16–IT IS SOOOO HOT NYC

AND YOU CAN HEAR YOUR SIGNIFICANT OTHER ACROSS THE TABLE

NEW YORK THEATRE WORKSHOP WHERE THE AVANT GARDE PLAYS OF THE FUTURE PLAY NOW!

AROUND EVERY CORNER YOU SEE SOMETHING YOU HAVE NEVER SEEN BEFORE HERE THE INCREDIBLE HYDRAULIC NEW YORK CRANE THE GMK 6400 THAT LIFTS 450 TONS 450 FEET! FULLY EXTENDED! NOTHING LIKE A “NEW YORK CRANE”

COME ONA DOWN TO THE GREATEST CITY IN THE WORLD FOR THE HOLIDAYS JUST FOR THE THRILL THAT NEVER STOPS!

AND ALWAYS LOOK UP!