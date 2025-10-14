OCTOBER 14–MGM RESORTS WITHDRAWS BID TO RUN YONKERS EMPIRE CITY CASINO

Hits: 49

County Executive Ken Jenkins Statement on MGM Resorts’ Withdrawal of Casino License Application

“I am both shocked, disappointed, and deeply dismayed by MGM Resorts’ decision to withdraw its commercial casino license application for Empire City Casino from consideration by the New York Gaming Commission and the Gaming Facility Location Board. Frankly, this decision makes little sense — especially after MGM had just been celebrating its advancement through the first round of the process.

“I share Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano’s concern that there appears to be more to this story.”

“For decades, so many of us have supported this effort, believing in the promise of good-paying jobs, new investment, and long-term economic stability for Yonkers and Westchester County. While this was not the outcome we hoped for, we remain committed to supporting MGM and Yonkers and to ensuring that our community continues to thrive.”