OCTOBER 11– WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ISSUES STATEMENT ON CUSTOMIZED TRANSPORTATION SECURITY ADMINISTRATION VIDEO MESSAGE TELECAST TO PUBLIC AT WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS RESPONDS TO TSA GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN PSA RELEASED BY THE DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS (FILE PHOTO)

WESTCHESTER COUNTY AIRPORT TERMINAL WHERE TSA CUSTOM VIDEO WAS ASKED TO BE SHOWN IN TERMINAL FLIGHT WAITING AREAS.

“Westchester County has reviewed the request from the Department of Homeland Security to replace the REAL ID video with a Public Service Announcement (PSA) that was released by United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, and our message is clear:

it is inappropriate, unacceptable, and inconsistent with the values we expect from our nation’s top public officials.

The PSA politicizes the impacts of a federal government shutdown on TSA Operations, and the County finds the tone to be unnecessarily alarmist – particularly as it relates to operations at Westchester County Airport.

This video will not be displayed at Westchester County Airport.

“At a time when we should be focused on ensuring stability, collaboration and preparedness, this type of messaging only distracts from the real issues, and undermines public trust. As County Executive, I believe our residents deserve clear, honest and nonpartisan communication—especially when it comes to national security, government shutdown impacts, and public safety.

“In Westchester County, we’re committed to keeping our Airport running efficiently and safely, regardless of political games in Washington. The County will continue to coordinate with federal agencies to ensure that Airport operations remain secure and uninterrupted for our travelers throughout any federal government shutdown.”