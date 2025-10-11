OCTOBER 11— SUNDAY DELUGE: HEAVY RAINS, HIGH WINDS COASTAL FLOODING IN SOUTHERN WESTCHESTER COAST LONG ISLAND

Hits: 58

GOVERNOR HOCHUL URGES PREPAREDNESS AHEAD OF IMPENDING COASTAL STORM

High Wind Watch Issued for Queens, Kings, Nassau and Suffolk Counties Beginning 12 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday; Strong Winds Possible for Remainder of State

Coastal Flooding Watch Issued for Southern Westchester County, New York City and Long Island Beginning 8 a.m. Sunday Through 6 p.m. Monday

1.5-3 Inches of Rainfall Expected Downstate

New One-Stop Website Launched – resilient.ny.gov – To Help Easily Connect New Yorkers to Resiliency and Mitigation Resources

Governor Kathy Hochul Friday urged New Yorkers to prepare ahead of a strong coastal storm that is forecast to impact portions of New York during Columbus Day weekend.

The storm, which is expected to begin forming off the coast of the Carolinas on Saturday, will strengthen as it moves up the mid-Atlantic coast towards southern New England, bringing heavy rain, strong winds and the potential for coastal flooding to downstate New York. Ahead of the storm, Governor Hochul is urging New Yorkers to closely monitor their local forecasts, prepare their households accordingly and to use caution if traveling in impacted areas this weekend.

“As this coastal storm approaches, I’m urging all New Yorkers to stay alert, watch the forecast closely, and take steps now to prepare,” Governor Hochul said. “Conditions can change quickly, so please use caution if you need to travel and check on friends and neighbors who may need extra help. Staying vigilant and informed will help keep everyone safe through the weekend.”

Current forecasts are projecting strong winds to be one of the most hazardous impacts of this storm.

Already, the National Weather Service has issued High Wind Watches for Queens, Kings, Nassau and Suffolk Counties beginning 12 p.m. Sunday through 6 a.m. Monday. During this period, wind gusts of up to 60 miles per hour are possible and could result in downed trees and possible power outages.

Forecasters are also calling for long duration rainfall as part of this storm, the most intense of which will be focused downstate where between 1.5 and 3 inches of rainfall is expected in the lower Mid-Hudson, New York City and Long Island Regions and minor flooding resulting from poor drainage is possible.

The northern Mid-Hudson and southern Capital Regions are forecast to receive between an inch and 1.5 inches of rain, while the rest of the state should see an inch or less.

Additionally, a Coastal Flood Watch has been issued for New York City and Long Island beginning 8 a.m. Sunday through 6 p.m. Monday.

Widespread flooding will impact the entire coastline, with the potential for major flooding across the south shore of Long Island back bays and Great South Bay beginning with the high tides on Sunday. Beach erosion is also likely.

New Yorkers are encouraged to monitor their local forecasts, weather watches and warnings. It is critical to ensure that government emergency alerts are enabled on their mobile phones. New Yorkers can also sign up for real-time weather and emergency alerts that will be texted to their phones by texting their county or borough name to 333111. For a complete listing of weather alerts, visit the National Weather Service website at alerts.weather.gov.