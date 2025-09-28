SEPTEMBER 28–LETTER FROM LATIMER

Hits: 51
Dear Neighbor,
I was in DC for the last few weeks and while some work got completed, I’ve been frustrated by the policy of Republican majority and President Trump to not negotiate as we get closer to a potential government shutdown. My colleagues and I are pushing to lower costs for families as we fund the government. I have some updates on that but first, I wanted to wish you a happy Fall and a Happy New Year for everyone who celebrated Rosh Hashanah this week.
Update from DC
One of my two Congressional Committees is the Foreign Affairs Committee. Last week we spent almost 35 hours in a meeting going through several bills and hundreds of amendments that would make up the State Department Reauthorization. I believe in the good work our State Department does to increase America’s soft power abroad. And like many of you, I have been disgusted by the policies of this Administration to gut this agency and centuries of work. While there were some policy proposals that I agreed with, the overall bill is not one I could support, as it will undermine the work of the State Department.
The other big legislative action last week was a vote on a Continuing Resolution as we get closer to our government shutting down. As a former County Executive, I understand the importance of getting the bills paid and keeping the lights on. Responsible governance matters. But I could not stand by while Affordable Care Act tax credits will expire, raising premiums by $2,890 for 10,000 of our neighbors (according to Joint Economic Committee Democrats). And millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid will have that healthcare taken away because of cuts included in the Big Ugly Law. So, I voted NO on the Continuing Resolution.
At a time when families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of rising costs throughout the economy, we must act to extend these tax credits while working to fund the government. We need a commitment to do bipartisan negotiations on these matters — not simply imposing policies that are supported by the GOP majority and President Trump.
I want to hear from you.
Last week I met with several local members of the Teamsters including President Louis Picani and Vice President Dominick Cassanelli from the Teamsters Local 456. We were able to discuss a number of local and federal issues, including how this Administration’s economic policies have affected union members and how Congress can continue to support workers.
At Home: Westchester and the Bronx
On Thursday I joined my colleague Rep. Dan Goldman and Protect Our Care New York for a virtual press conference to talk to about the ACA tax credits expiring and what it will mean for our state.
On Wednesday, I joined local elected officials for a ribbon cutting at the new mixed-income building in New Rochelle, The Leaf. It will have 477 units, including 119 for residents earning up to 60% of the Area Median Income, and is walkable to the New Rochelle rail and bus center.
We know that our region needs more housing, and this project is a great investment in New Rochelle and our district. Our local and state governments have a clear commitment to creating and preserving affordable housing options. With projects like The Leaf coming online, we are closer to our goal of ensuring every New Yorker has a place to call home.
Casework Corner
Mobile office hours
Our stellar constituent services team will be in the following communities for Mobile Office Hours in the next few weeks. These are in addition to both of our offices in White Plains and Co-op City being open every weekday from 9am-5pm.
At both mobile office hours and through outreach to our offices, our casework team has helped over 800 residents with issues related to federal agencies and benefits. Here are a few recent examples of how they can assist you or someone you know:
Texting sign up
In addition to promoting upcoming Mobile Office Hours via this newsletter and on our social media, my office has started sending out text messages to residents in the surrounding towns. We hope this is another way to keep you informed of what I am working on in DC and at home.
Floor Speeches
Social Post of the Week
Stay in Touch
If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!
More soon.
Sincerely,
Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress