SEPTEMBER 28–LETTER FROM LATIMER

The other big legislative action last week was a vote on a Continuing Resolution as we get closer to our government shutting down. As a former County Executive, I understand the importance of getting the bills paid and keeping the lights on. Responsible governance matters. But I could not stand by while Affordable Care Act tax credits will expire, raising premiums by $2,890 for 10,000 of our neighbors (according to Joint Economic Committee Democrats). And millions of Americans who rely on Medicaid will have that healthcare taken away because of cuts included in the Big Ugly Law. So, I voted NO on the Continuing Resolution.

At a time when families and small businesses are feeling the squeeze of rising costs throughout the economy, we must act to extend these tax credits while working to fund the government. We need a commitment to do bipartisan negotiations on these matters — not simply imposing policies that are supported by the GOP majority and President Trump.

