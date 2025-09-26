SEPTEMBER 26– “I CAN’T PAY THOUSANDS AT THIS STAGE OF LIFE” WESTCHESTER TALKS UTILITY RATE HIKES

Hits: 49

BOARD HOSTS NYSEG RATE HIKE RESPONSE SESSION



BEDFORD HILLS, NY — Northern Westchester residents blasted rising energy delivery costs and their impact on wallets at the Westchester County Board of Legislators’ first New York State Electric and Gas (NYSEG) Public Input Session at the Bedford Hills Community House on Thursday night.

The meeting was Board’s latest effort to amplify the voices of county residents suffering under utility price hikes.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi (D- New Castle, Ossining, Somers, Yorktown) said, “We are united against NYSEG’s massive rate hike proposals. NYSEG has increased energy delivery costs six years in a row with no relief in sight for residents already struggling with mounting living expenses. The Board provides these community sessions to ensure the needs of Northern Westchester families and seniors are heard by PSC decision-makers.”

Legislator Erika L. Pierce (D- Bedford, Lewisboro, Mount Kisco, North Salem, Pound Ridge, Somers) said, “This week, the Board held its first of two public listening sessions on the proposed NYSEG delivery rate increase, this time in my hometown. I know that residents are extremely upset by the proposed delivery rate changes, especially in light of past increases, so what we heard last night came as no surprise to me. I know as well that NYSEG’s billing practices have long been a huge problem for residents. I am grateful to everyone who turned out.”

Town of Bedford’s Deputy Supervisor Stephanie McCaine joined legislators as residents took the mic and spoke of not being able to pay bills that have increased consistently over the last six years. One NYSEG customer said, “I’m retired, and at 76, I saw a 67% increase on my bill with no explanation. I can’t pay thousands at this stage of my life.”

NYSEG is proposing excessive delivery rate hikes that would drive up average residential electricity bills by 23.7% and gas bills by 33.5% in 2026—adding to utility costs that have increased each of the last six years.

The Board is fighting back. These community forums are legislators’ latest effort to combat soaring utility rates. In August, the Board approved the County’s intervention in NYSEG’s rate case before the New York State Public Service Commission (PSC), ensuring residents have a meaningful voice in energy cost decisions.

Residents are encouraged to submit written comments directly to the PSC here.

In addition, since the PSC will not be holding in-person hearings in Westchester, the Board urges County NYSEG ratepayers to participate in virtual hearings on October 21 at 1 PM or 6 PM. Follow this link to register.

The meeting replay will be posted here when available.

Learn more here about the Board’s fight against NYSEG rate hikes, including our second Public Input Session on October 7, at 7 PM in Somers.