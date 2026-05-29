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WPCNR COMMON COUNCIL CHRONICLE EXAMINER. By John F. Bailey. May 29, 2026:

White Plains Police have resumed “foot patrols” in Downtown White Plains, Commissioner of Pubwhlic Safety announced at Tuesday evening’s work session. Mayor Justin brashed introduced the new Commissioner to report on the results of the city’s “Love May” effort to address bike and delivery issues in the downtown by acquainting delivery personal with city regulations.

Mayor Brasch who asked the Commissioner to devise the foot patrol initiative, commended Hardy and the Deputy Police Commissioner for devising the first foot patrols in the city in 27 years.

Hardy cited statistics on the number of delivery personnel addressed in public meetings and on the street by foot patrol officers.