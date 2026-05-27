MAY 27–LWV SCHEDULES ZOOM FORUM ON DISTRICT 17 CONGRESSIONAL DEMOCRATIC PRIMARY

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LWVW Democratic Primary Candidate Forum for Congressional District 17 Is in One Week
Wednesday, June 3, 2026

7pm via Zoom
Register to Attend the Candidate Forum on Wednesday, June 3, 2026
Register now for this moderated candidate forum, hosted by LWV of Westchester and LWV of Rockland, in which all five Democratic primary candidates (listed alphabetically) in the race to serve Congressional District 17 in the U.S. House of Representatives have agreed to participate:

  • John Cappello
  • Cait Conley
  • Beth Davidson
  • Effie Phillips-Staley
  • Mike Sacks

The candidate forum will offer an opportunity for candidate opening and closing statements, as well as a question and answer format with timed responses. An LWV of Westchester-trained moderator from outside of CD 17 will preside, and the forum will be conducted in a way that does not promote or advance any candidate over another.

Questions to be posed at the forum will be finalized in advance but not made available to the candidates or any of their staff members.

The candidate forum will be recorded and made available for subsequent viewing on demand.

Primary Election: Tuesday, June 23, 2026

Early Voting: Saturday, June 13, 2026 to Sunday, June 21, 2026

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