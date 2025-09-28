SEPTEMBER 28– COUNTY EXECUTIVE CANDIDATE FORUM COMING UP OCT 20. COUNTY CLERK FORUM CANCELLED

Hits: 46

The League of Women Voters of Westchester (LWVW), a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government, will be hosting a moderated candidate forum on Monday, October 20, 2025, at 7pm via Zoom Webinar for the Westchester County Executive race.

An LWV-trained moderator from outside of Westchester County will pose questions to Ken Jenkins (D) and Christine Sculti (R), who are running for the office of Westchester County Executive in the November general election. Questions to be posed at the forum will be finalized in advance but not made available to the candidates or any of their staff members.

The League of Women Voters of Westchester also announces that it will not be holding a Candidate Forum for the Westchester County Clerk race. Thomas M. Roach (D) had agreed to participate in a virtual candidate forum but Sheila Marcotte (R) declined LWVW’s invitation, citing a full calendar. A forum with only one candidate present is an “empty chair” meeting and is prohibited by LWVW policy.

“LWV-sponsored candidate forums are conducted in a way that neither promotes nor advances one candidate over another and provide an important vehicle for the public to hear directly from candidates. LWVW regrets that this proposed voter education event will not be occurring,” stated Susan Maggiotto, LWVW Candidate Forum Chair and LWV of the Rivertowns President.

LWVW strives to run forums in respectful environments that encourage civil discourse in a nonpartisan format with questions that have been carefully vetted, aim to avoid duplication, and address as wide a range of topics suited to the office sought. LWVW is disappointed that voters in Westchester County will have no such opportunity to learn more about the candidates running for Westchester County Clerk.

The eight local leagues within LWVW will be hosting candidate forums for contested seats on the Westchester County Board of Legislators and in the many city, town, and village races. For a list of upcoming candidate forums, to register to attend the County Executive candidate forum, or to submit a question to be posed to the County Executive Candidates, visit tinyurl.com/LWVWCandidateForum.

Westchester residents are also encouraged to consult Vote411.org for additional information about the upcoming election. This online tool provides voter registration status, polling location, what will be on the ballot, candidate responses to questions, and much more.

LWVW reminds all registered voters to cast their ballots on Tuesday, November 4, 2025, or during Early Voting October 25 – November 2, 2025. Democracy is not a spectator sport!