SEPTEMBER 14–HOCHUL NEWS NETWORK: POLITICAL VIOLENCE DESERVES NO PLACE IN OUR DEMOCRACY — AND IT’S ON US TO STOP IT.

WPCNR NEWS & COMMENT. September 24, 2025

ICYMI: GOVERNOR HOCHUL’S OP-ED IN EMPIRE REPORT:

Today, Empire Report published an op-ed by Governor Kathy Hochul about the alarming rise of political violence in America—and the responsibility we all have to to stop it. Text of the op-ed can be viewed online and is available below:

An assassination attempt on President Trump.

The assassination of Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and the shooting of State Senator John Hoffman.

A plot to kidnap Governor Gretchen Whitmer and a firebombing at the home of Governor Josh Shapiro.

The violent attack on our Capitol on January 6.

And now, the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

These are not isolated incidents. They are part of a disturbing and increasingly common pattern of political violence. And unless we take action, it won’t stop here.

Over the course of the past few days we’ve rightfully seen leaders from both sides of the aisle forcefully condemn the horrific violence that bore out in Utah on Wednesday. But we’ve also watched voices declare war on their fellow Americans and fan the flames of anger, no doubt contributing to the ensuing rise in swatting threats across the country at Historically Black Colleges and Universities and political offices.

All of us as Americans, but especially those in positions of leadership, must grapple with the fact that we allowed ourselves to reach a place where a growing number of people believe that using violence against those we disagree with is acceptable.

In an age defined by viral rhetoric and algorithmic amplification, the line between speech and violence has become increasingly blurred. Social media algorithms reward provocative, emotionally charged content. And as a result, extremist narratives are shared, liked, and recommended — not because they are truthful, but because they drive engagement.

And then here we are — in a feedback loop, where extreme language spreads, often unchecked, and someone eventually pulls the trigger.

What makes this pattern especially insidious is its built-in deniability.

Because we often describe the perpetrators of these heinous acts as “lone wolves,” those whose rhetoric radicalized or mobilized them to violence can claim they can’t be blamed for actions they did not directly command.

This shields the radicalizer from responsibility, even as the violence catalyzed by their language becomes more and more frequent.

Some will argue that this is an attack on free speech.

I call B.S. The First Amendment protects citizens from government censorship, but it does not shield those of us in the public spotlight from accountability.

Freedom of expression should not become a smokescreen for promoting hate or encouraging violence.

We must move beyond the fiction that speech exists in a vacuum.

When influential voices frame opponents as less than human, they create the conditions in which violence becomes justifiable.

At this point however, identifying the pattern is not enough.

First, leaders must commit to toning down their rhetoric, and everyday Americans must hold us all accountable. There should be consequences at the ballot box and in the court of public opinion when we don’t.

Second, we must take real steps to try to help those who may be on the path towards violence, to turn around and walk the opposite direction.

During my first year in office, my hometown of Buffalo was rocked by the racially motivated murder of 10 Black New Yorkers who were targeted simply because of the color of their skin.

In the wake of that tragedy, I knew that the only way we could possibly stop these horrors was to reduce the chances an unstable violent individual could possess a weapon by increasing our red flag laws, ensure law enforcement had the tools they need to monitor online threats, and embrace a prevention model that leverages comprehensive, multidisciplinary interventions to stop violence.

In New York, this approach is embodied by the creation of local Threat Assessment and Management (TAM) teams.

They can include law enforcement, mental health professionals, school officials, large employers, the public safety net, and health care systems. Together, they assemble the puzzle pieces to identify behaviors that can ultimately lead to violence.

52 counties plus New York City now field TAM teams and have collectively intervened in more than 2,000 cases. Considering the rage and vitriol that is flooding the internet and airwaves, our objective is to prevent violence before it occurs — responding after the fact isn’t enough.

This week I stood on sacred ground to honor the lives of those lost 24 years ago on 9/11. I thought about what happened on September 12, 2001, when — in the face of unspeakable horror — our nation’s greatest strength was its unity.

I urge New Yorkers and Americans to harken back to that same sense of unifying purpose. Political violence has no place in America. A democracy thrives on debate, not bloodshed.

As broken as our nation can feel at times like this, I still believe to my core that the ties that bind us are much stronger than the forces that seek to tear us apart.

Most of us, no matter where we fall on the political spectrum, have the same dreams: a safe place for our kids, our work, to have fun, and to live with a sense of purpose and dignity.

That’s the America I hold in my heart, and I believe it should exist in everyone’s heart.

So in this moment, let us come together and resolve to forge a safer, more tolerant world, not just for today, for our children and our grandchildren. We have work to do, but as always, New Yorkers and Americans are up for the challenge.