SEPTEMBER 15–“JAGGED LITTLE PILL” THE ALANIS MORRISSETTE MUSICAL STARTS WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER SEASON OCTOBER 3

Hits: 55

Cast Announced for JAGGED LITTLE PILL

playing White Plains Performing Arts Center

October 3-26

The White Plains Performing Arts Center (WPPAC) is proud to announce the cast of its first Mainstage Production of their 2025/2026 season, Alanis Morissette’s JAGGED LITTLE PILL, making its New York Regional Debut October 3-26, 2025.

Jagged Little Pill is an exhilarating musical inspired by the themes of raw emotions laid bare in Alanis Morissette’s seminal album of the same name and centers around the Healy family who appear to be a picture-perfect CT suburban family. When the cracks beneath the surface begin to show, they must choose between maintaining the status quo or facing harsh truths about themselves, their community and the world around them. This Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical about a perfectly imperfect American family is brimming with joy, strength, love, courage and life.

Leading the cast is Autumn Hurlbert (Broadway’s Tammy Fay, Legally Blonde) as Mary Jane, Justin Mortelliti (Broadway’s Escape to Margaritaville) as Steve, Maddy Le as Frankie, Carson Zoch as Nick, Haley Izurieta as Jo, Terrence Williams Jr. as Phoenix and Lexi Stephens as Bella. They will be joined by Jasmine Bassham, David Borum, Kailin Brown, Andrew Burke, Sarah Drummer, Cody Edwards, Cole Hong Sissor, Jillian Lazzuri, Arwen-Vira Marsh, and Scott Silagy.

JAGGED LITTLE PILL is Directed by Billie Aken-Tyers with Music Direction by Stephen Ferri and Choreography by Rachel Leigh Dolan. Lighting Design by Dalton Hamilton, Sound Design by Don Hanna, Costume Design by Antonio Consuegra, Stage Managed by Abby Bob. Lyrics by Alanis Morissette, Music by Alanis Morissette & Glen Ballard with a Book by Diablo Cody. Based on Alanis Morissette’s 1995 Grammy Award winning album Jagged Little Pill.

“We are thrilled to be reimagining Jagged Little Pill with this incredible cast lead by the stellar Autumn Hurlbert. The music of Alanis Morrisette spoke to a generation of young people dealing with the emotional turmoil of youth. Now the musical has brought a whole new audience to her music. At its core, Jagged Little Pill is a story about people screaming to be heard. With a deeply moving book and a rocking score Jagged Little Pill is a show meant to move, challenge, and inspire you to find your voice.” says director Billie Aken-Tyers

The White Plains Performing Arts Center is located on the third level of City Center off Mamaroneck Avenue in downtown White Plains, minutes from the White Plains Metro North Station. For tickets visit the theatre box office Monday-Friday (11am-6pm), purchase the tickets online at wppac.com or call 914-328-1600.

The 2025-2026 WPPAC Mainstage Season will continue with Finding Neverland onstage December 12, 2025 -January 4, 2026 and Catch Me If You Can onstage April 10-May 3, 2026.