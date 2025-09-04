September 4– WESTCHESTER DISTRICT ATTORNEY SUGGESTS SAFETY MEASURES FAMILIES CAN TAKE AT THE START OF SCHOOL

Hits: 186

Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace is reminding families to take

simple precautions to ensure the safety of their students as the 2025-2026 school year gets underway.

As regular bus routes resume and traffic patterns change, parents are encouraged to discuss safety practices

with their children to keep them out of harm’s way. Motorists are reminded to take special care when driving

in or near school zones.

Here are some tips for staying safe on the road:

Drive cautiously near school zones and obey all signage; don’t text and drive.

Ensure students are standing six feet from the curb when waiting for the bus in the morning.

Do not pass school buses when the “stop” arm is deployed.

The new school year is also an opportune time for parents to discuss various issues their students may

encounter at school, such as drugs and bullying.

Here are some suggestions for broaching these subjects with your children:

Be proactive in discussing issues such as cyberbullying and harassment with your child.

Review your child’s medical needs, including allergies, with your school in advance.

Ensure that the nurse has a supply of your child’s medication on hand.

One pill can kill.

Talk to your child about avoiding illegal substances.

Take an active role in your child’s social media presence. Monitor their phone usage to

encourage healthy habit