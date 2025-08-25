AUGUST 25– NEW! “THIRTEEN HUNDRED THE NEW WPTV!” OPTIMUM MOVES WHITE PLAINS TELEVISION STATIONS DOWN THE DIAL TO CHANNELS 1300,1305 1310 CHANNELTO CH 1300 OPTIMUM

Hits: 74

YOUR FAVORITE PUBLIC ACCESS CHANNEL IS ON 1300, THE EDUCATION CHANNEL 1305 AND THE GOVERNMENT CHANNEL IS 1310.

NO CHANGE IN CHANNELS ON THE VERIZON CABLE SERVICE

WPCNR MEDIA MAYHEM. By John F. Bailey. August 25, 2025:

If you missed White Plains Week Friday night on Channel 76, it was on but Optimum. Optimum switched the White Plains public channels to 1300, 1305 and 13, effective that night.

Optimum did not notify subscribers of the change to my knowledge. I get Optimum, and they did not notify me of the change

Verizon is staying the same, public access channel 45 and government access channel 47.

I have expressed disappointment with Cablevision for not giving White Plains Community Media any notification of this change. Had we known we would have let our producers make announcements on their shows about the change.

You may always find your shows on www.wpcommunitymedia.org

Including White Plains Week, Beyond the Game, The Old Guard–television for the people by the people still the spirit of ’76