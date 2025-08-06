AUGUST 6–VACCINES UPDATE THIS MORNING FROM YOUR LOCAL EPIDEMIOLOGIST

Hits: 53
|
What’s the plan for fall vaccines? If you’re confused, you’re not alone.
The dominoes have stalled, which can turn out to be a big problem.
It’s August, which means school is starting and fall is just around the corner. Normally, I’d be putting together a one-pager with everything you need to know about this year’s flu, Covid-19, and RSV vaccines: what’s available, who should get them, and when.
But this year is different: we don’t know these answers yet, which is highly unusual and could cause massive disruptions to your access in a few weeks.
Still, more than 60% of you said you wanted a deep dive into this topic. So here’s my best attempt to offer clarity amid the chaos: where things stand, what’s broken, and what you can do now, even as the system recalibrates or reinvents itself.
Buckle up.
What usually happens?
Think of our annual respiratory vaccine rollout as a giant domino setup. When the first domino falls—usually in February—the rest follow in a smooth, synchronized sequence, ending with shots in arms by early fall.
This system is designed for consistency and predictability, as there are many players who rely on the previous step to continue forward:
This carefully timed cascade has been fine-tuned for more than half a century. Most years, it runs so smoothly that you never even hear about it.
What’s different in 2025?
Dominoes are missing, wobbling, and/or stalled. And now, the rest of the chain is backed up, driving confusion and potentially leading to changes in access. There are three main reasons for this:
1. Federal leadership is ideologically opposed to the system itself.
For the first time in modern history, the federal leadership overseeing vaccines doesn’t fully support their broad public health value.
HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—a longtime vaccine critic—is now in charge of coordinating this entire system, and this has brought immense change:
2. Flu and RSV vaccines have yet to be signed off on.
Flu and RSV vaccines have been relatively smooth this year, as they were reviewed and recommended by ACIP (CDC’s external advisory committee) in June. But the final sign-off for these typically straightforward vaccines still hasn’t happened. RFK Jr. did revoke authorization for flu shots with thimerosal (based on disproven claims) but has yet to sign off on other flu formulations or the new RSV monoclonal antibody for infants. That delay is highly unusual and potentially troubling, as it could signal plans to restrict access. It could be due to the CDC leadership vacuum (CDC just got a CDC Director last week), but it’s unclear why RFK Jr. would sign off on one thing but not the others.
3. Covid-19 has the biggest policy vacuum.
This is where the dominoes have completely stopped:
This is a problem because insurers don’t know who to cover. Doctors are unsure who to prioritize. Pharmacies are uncertain about the number of doses to order and whether their staff can administer them. Vaccine campaigns are stalled.
What’s next?
A lot will unfold in the next few weeks:
The outcome of this effort will be consequential because it’s ultimately a test run for what’s to come next. RFK Jr. has signaled interest in reevaluating other routine vaccines like HPV, Hepatitis B, and measles.
Naturally, this leads to more questions.
Probably, but it may be hard. The FDA will likely change the Covid-19 vaccine label to restrict use to individuals 65+ years and who are at high risk. We don’t know what constitutes “high risk,” yet. If this happens, only people in that category would be officially eligible, and others would need to get the vaccine “off label.”
Technically, yes, but it’s complicated. Off-label prescribing is legal and common for many drugs, but vaccines are different because:
So while a provider could prescribe it off-label, in practice, it’s likely that most people won’t be able to access it that way.
Unclear, which is a significant concern. If the FDA updates the label to include only those with “high risk” conditions, insurers may only choose to cover the vaccine for those defined as high-risk. If you fall outside that group, you could face barriers to access—or end up paying out-of-pocket.
In June, AHIP and ACHP reaffirmed their commitment to access to affordable vaccines. Members of Congress have sent letters to major insurers urging continued access and coverage without cost-sharing, and 80 medical societies have called for the same. Still, much remains uncertain until we see confirmatory public statements and/or finalized policies from the payers.
Manufacturers have been preparing for a fall rollout, and the vaccine supply itself is not expected to be a bottleneck. But pharmacies and providers are hesitant to place orders or schedule appointments without knowing who is eligible, what insurers will cover, or whether regulations will change at the last minute.
What should you do?
You can’t tip all the dominoes yourself, but you can help advocate to reset the missing and shaky pieces.
Most importantly, you can be a vaccine champion for yourself, your colleagues, your family, and your friends:
If you’re a provider or public health professional:
Bottom line
What vaccines will be available this fall, who will be eligible, and where can you get them? We still don’t have clear answers. The usual chain of decisions—from recommendations to insurance coverage to provider readiness—has been disrupted.
But with clarity, coordination, and trusted messengers, the system can still protect millions if there’s a united front. It won’t be business as usual, but we can rebuild the line—one domino at a time.
Love, YLE