AUGUST 5– WRGTV CH 6 ALBANY : WHITE PLAINS SOCIAL SERVICES CLERK CHARGED WITH BRIBERY DEMANDING PAYMENTS FROM DAY CARE PROVIDERS

A Westchester County Department of Social Services employee has been arrested and charged in connection with a reported shakedown scheme targeting daycare providers serving underprivileged families. 61-year-old Cheryl Spencer of Mount Vernon, was arraigned Tuesday in White Plains City Court on multiple charges, including five counts each of Bribe Receiving in the Third Degree, Criminal Solicitation in the Fourth Degree, and Official Misconduct.

Spencer, a Senior Audit Clerk, is accused of demanding payments from daycare providers in exchange for processing reimbursement checks. The reported scheme took place between June 2024 and April 2025, affecting at least five daycare providers in Westchester County.

District Attorney Susan Cacace described the reports as a “serious breach of public trust,” stating that Spencer “preyed on daycare providers serving financially struggling families.”

Inspector General Lucy Lang emphasized the importance of affordable childcare for struggling families and condemned the alleged abuse of public trust Lang said,

It is shocking that a public servant responsible for supporting the daycare programs would abuse the public trust.

According to a felony complaint, Spencer reportedly demanded money from a daycare provider, identified as Daycare Provider 1, to process delayed reimbursement checks. Daycare Provider 1 reportedly paid Spencer over $1,000 to ensure timely payments.

Westchester County Executive Kenneth Jenkins and Department of Social Services Director Leonard Townes issued this statement late this afternoon

“The allegations against Cheryl Spencer, a Department of Social Services employee accused of accepting bribes related to the administration of daycare payment assistance, are deeply troubling and egregious. The integrity of our public assistance programs is critical to the families who rely on them, and any breach of that trust is completely unacceptable. While this matter is now in the hands of the New York State Inspector General’s Office and the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office, Westchester County intends to fully cooperate with the investigation, and will continue to review our internal procedures to ensure accountability and transparency. Westchester County remains committed to serving our residents with fairness, integrity, and the highest ethical standards.”