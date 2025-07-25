JULY 25 — VICTORY FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY IN PLAYLAND ARBITRATION DISPUTE

Hits: 50

(White Plains, NY) – Westchester County won a significant legal victory in the longstanding dispute with Standard Amusements, LLC over the management of Playland Amusement Park. In a ruling issued by a three-member arbitration panel, Standard’s motion for reconsideration was denied in full, reaffirming a previous ruling in the County’s favor and solidifying the County’s legal position and stewardship of the historic park.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Playland is the people’s park – now and always. This ruling reaffirms what we have said all along: Westchester County has honored its commitments and acted in good faith to revitalize and protect Playland for future generations. The panel’s decision not only upholds the integrity of our agreement—it sends a strong message that Westchester will not be bullied. We remain committed to the continued enhancement of Playland which is a crown jewel of Westchester.”

The Arbitration Panel—comprised of Hon. Jonathan Lippman (Chair), Hon. Shira A. Scheindlin, and Hon. Anthony J. Carpinello—concluded that Westchester County acted within its rights under the Playland Management Agreement and that Standard’s attempt to terminate the agreement was invalid and void.

At the heart of the decision was the County’s legal right to cure any alleged failure to complete 70% of capital projects by a specified date—an essential protection that Standard ignored in its termination notice.

In a previous June 26, 2025 decision, the arbitration panel sided with the County on cross motions for summary judgment, affirming that the Management Agreement provided the County the right to cure and that Standard’s January 21, 2025 termination notice was legally deficient.

Despite the clear outcome, Standard filed a motion for reconsideration—arguing a new interpretation of the contract and attempting to introduce extrinsic evidence—both of which were swiftly rejected by the panel.

Now, the panel noted that: “Standard’s instant motion improperly attempts to ‘present arguments different from those originally presented’ and seeks ‘successive opportunities to reargue issues’ that the Panel previously decided—just not how Standard wanted.”

Jenkins said: “Today’s decision is more than just a legal win—it’s a victory for good government, accountability, and the residents of Westchester County – especially the children for whom this park is for. We are grateful to the Panel for its thorough and impartial review, and we are ready to move forward.”