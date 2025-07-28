JULY 28–THE SUMMER REAL ESTATE MARKET HOLDS STEADY–LOVE THOSE HIGH PRICES MORTGAGE RATES STILL NOT HELPFUL

Hits: 63

The Hudson Gateway Association of REALTORS® (HGAR) has released its June 2025 housing report, revealing continued price growth and evolving inventory conditions across the Hudson Valley and surrounding areas. Based on data from OneKey® MLS, the report shows that while some areas are seeing increased options for buyers, prices remain high – especially in Westchester, which has crossed a historic threshold.

“The median price of a single-family home in Westchester surpassed $1 million for the first time in 2025, reaching $1,200,000 up 14%, underscoring the region’s continued appeal despite affordability concerns,” said Lynda Fernandez, CEO of HGAR.

Westchester County The median price for a single-family home hit $1,200,000 (+14%). Closed sales rose nearly 5%, showing that buyers remain engaged despite price pressures. Condo and co-op prices also rose 4% and 5.5% respectively, though sales dipped slightly. Days on the market in Westchester County dropped to just 19 in June, underscoring the continued competitiveness of the market. Inventory is also still constrained, with only 2.7 months of supply, down from last month. Sellers are well-positioned, especially with updated, move-in ready homes. There were 909 new listings in June, up slightly year-over-year. While Westchester remains a seller’s market, markets like the Bronx with 7.4 months are nearing balance, offering buyers more negotiating power.

“We’re also seeing double-digit price increases in Putnam and the Bronx, while sales activity remains strong in Rockland and Orange counties.

Inventory is showing modest improvement in some areas, but it’s not keeping pace with demand — especially for move-in ready homes under $500,000. Buyers are shifting strategies, expanding their search radius, and exploring alternative property types. In this evolving market, REALTORS® are more important than ever in helping consumers adapt and succeed.”

With 30-year mortgage rates hovering near 6.75% in June, buyers remain rate-sensitive, increasingly exploring townhomes, co-ops, and peripheral markets to stretch their purchasing power.

Nationally, pending home sales in May rose 1.8% month-over-month and 1.1% year-over-year, according to NAR.

Locally, HGAR’s region reflects similar resilience, with select counties such as Rockland and Orange posting strong sales growth despite affordability challenges.

Market dynamics continue to reflect high competition at the entry level and slower movement in the luxury tier.

Homes priced under $500,000 remain in high demand and have a short supply, leading to multiple offers and quick sales.

Higher-priced homes, especially above $1 million in Westchester and Rockland, are seeing longer days on the market and more negotiation room. Inventory trends remain uneven, with some counties experiencing growth while others still face tight conditions.

A balanced real estate market typically reflects 6 to 9 months of inventory — enough supply to meet demand without favoring buyers or sellers.

Markets below that threshold, like most of HGAR’s region, continue to lean toward sellers, while areas approaching or exceeding that range, such as the Bronx, offer buyers more leverage and negotiating room.

Looking Ahead

While prices remain strong, shifts in inventory and buyer behavior are creating a more nuanced market. Sellers should focus on presentation and pricing, while buyers can benefit from increased options and potentially more favorable contract terms.

“Whether you’re buying or selling, it’s no longer just about speed, it’s about strategy,” Fernandez added.

“Today’s market requires a more calculated approach. Buyers need to understand which areas offer the best value and be prepared with financing in place, while sellers must price competitively and ensure their homes stand out in a growing pool of listings. Navigating these complexities takes more than luck — it takes local insight, real-time market knowledge, and negotiation expertise. That’s where HGAR REALTORS® make the difference, helping clients make confident, informed decisions every step of the way.”

The full June 2025 housing report, including interactive charts and county-level data, is available at www.hgar.com/market-stats.