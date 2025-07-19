JULY 19 — PLAYLAND TODAY

Hits: 63

PLAYLAND PRIOR TO OPENING IN MAY

Westchester County Communications Director Catherine Cioffi Issues Statement on Playland

(White Plains, NY) – “As has been widely reported, Playland Park was left in a significant state of disrepair, putting the 2025 season at risk.

We are deeply grateful to the County Parks Department, the County DPW, and the many dedicated contractors who have worked tirelessly to repair rides and restore the park. We also thank New York State officials for their swift response in inspecting and approving rides for reopening.

“That said, as we have communicated on our website, on social media, in the news, and at the point of sale, not all rides are currently operational at this time. We have been transparent to allow Playland enthusiasts to make an informed choice with free admission and listing the open rides.

“More than 65,000 guests have already enjoyed Playland this season—taking advantage of free admission and an all-day ride pass for just $15 with a parking fee reduced to half of what it was last year under the management company that abandoned Playland.

“With the return of Playland’s legendary fireworks display Friday evenings, entertainment with the beach and pool, Playland is affordable family fun.”