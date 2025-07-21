July 21 — Senator Gillebrand Introduces Bill to keep Police Departments Staffed by providing child care to aid law enforcement families

Hits: 14

TODAY IN POUGHKEEPSIE: AS NEW YORK POLICE DEPARTMENTS FACE STAFFING SHORTAGES, GILLIBRAND TO ANNOUNCE BILL TO KEEP NEW YORKERS AND LAW ENFORCEMENT FAMILIES SAFE

Poughkeepsie, NY – TODAY, Monday, July 21, 2025, at 12:00pm at the City of Poughkeepsie City Hall (Common Council Chambers) at 62 Civic Center Plaza, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand will call for the passage of the Providing Child Care for Police Officers Act. The bipartisan bill would provide $24 million in federal funding for each of the next 5 fiscal years to establish a pilot child care services program to support law enforcement families.