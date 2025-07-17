JULY 17 — MULTI GENERATIONAL CENTER PUBLIC MEETING 6 TO 8 JULY 30 AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY

Hits: 56

The City of White Plains is preparing a feasibility study and implementation plan for an Inter/Multigenerational Community Center. We are hopeful that you will be able to participate by providing thoughts and critical feedback. The City will be holding a public meeting to discuss this concept on Wednesday, July 30 at the White Plains Library, 100 Martine Avenue between 6 and 8 PM. This meeting will provide an opportunity to learn more about the project’s goals, share feedback, and help shape the vision for the future center.

Please ensure that you attend and join the conversation. Attached are a survey graphic (for instagram/facebook) and a notice for the upcoming public meeting, please share with your colleagues, friends and neighbors.

Additionally, please take the survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/WhitePlainsCommunityCenter .