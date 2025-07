STILL TIME TO HEAR SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS DR. JOSEPH RICCA ON THE 2024-25 SCHOOL YEAR JUST FINISHED AND THE 25-26 SCHOOL YEAR AHEAD

Hits: 44

DR. JOSEPH RICCA WHITE PLAINS SUPERINTENDENT OF SCHOOLS ON

HOW SUCCESSFUL THE SCHOOL YEAR 2024-25 WAS HIGHLIGHTS AND ISSUES

THE NEW TECHNOLOGY BUILDING BREAKS GROUND WHAT’S AHEAD, HOW TO CONSIDER YOUR CHILD FOR A TECH COURSE

WHAT’S AHEAD IN 25-26 SCHOOL YEAR: CELLPHONE SECURITY, AUTHORITIES IN THE SCHOOLS POLICY

ARE PARENTS CONCERNED THE WAY SUBJECTS ARE TAUGHT IN THE SCHOOLS

DO IN-SCHOOL SCHOOL TESTS SHOW PROGRESS IN ENGLISH AND MATH SKILLS GROWTH AND ACHIEVEMENT

THE SUCCESS OF THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE LEARNERS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL PROGRAM

HOW THE SCHOOL DISTRICT IS PLANNING FOR CUTS IN FEDERAL AND STATE AID IF THEY COME

AND MORE

INTERVIEWED BY JOHN BAILEY