JULY 1 — 4 PM EDT –U.S. SENATE PASSES ITS VERSION OF BIG BEAUTIFUL BILL: NEXT RECONCILIATION.

The Senate just passed the budget bill, and it’s bad. The bill includes:
Nearly $1 trillion in Medicaid cuts. That’s about 20% of the federal Medicaid budget. It would cause nearly 17 million people to lose coverage.
Nearly $200 billion in cuts to SNAP. Less food assistance means more people will go hungry, including millions of kids.
A new private school voucher program that redirects public education funding to private schools. This will make it even harder for children with disabilities to access essential special education services.
What’s next?
The Senate and the House must agree on a final bill to send to the President for his signature.