JULY 1 — ELVEN MARIA REGINA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS EARN PRESTIGIOUS 2025 NATIONAL PRESIDENT’S VOLUNTEER SERVICE AWARD

THE MARIA REGINA 11 DEDICATE 1,410 SERVICE HOURS IN THE PAST YEAR

HARTSDALE, NY (JULY 1, 2025) Eleven Maria Regina High School students recently learned they had won this year’s The President’s Volunteer Service Award (PVSA), the prestigious national award that honors individuals and groups who have demonstrated a sustained commitment to volunteer service over the course of a year.

Collectively, the honored students of the renowned all-girls Catholic high school devoted 1,410 service hours during the past year, an average of 128 hours per student. For their commendable dedication and performance, they received personalized PVSA certificates.

Principal Maria Carozza-McCaffrey (Class of ’99) congratulated the students on their singular achievement, noting: “This award is very meaningful because it recognizes the impact an individual student’s continuous and extended volunteer service has both on their community and the nation.” She added: “And giving back so generously with their time and talents is in keeping with Maria Regina’s mission of empowering our students to be compassionate leaders and enriched with the Spirit to live a life of Charity, Truth, and Service.”

The distinguished 2025 winners are:

Isabella Bendick, New Rochelle

Brianna Bock, Yonkers

Kayla Cronin, Yonkers

Julia Dellacava, Bronx

Leah Filippelli, Yonkers

Mia Hidalgo, Tarrytown

Elizabeth Hunt, Yonkers

Brenna Rovida, Yonkers

Anabella Starace, Scarsdale

Daniela, Tornatore, Yonkers

Julia Vieni, New Rochelle