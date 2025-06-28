JUNE 28–CLEAN ENERGY ADVOCATES WARN SENATORS OF EFFECTS OF RECONCILIATION BILL REVEALED LAST NIGHT

Hits: 37

WASHINGTON D.C. — Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) on the reconciliation bill text unveiled last night by the U.S. Senate:

“This reconciliation bill proposal isn’t just misguided — it’s a direct attack on American energy, American workers, and American consumers. It guts the very industries that are lowering electricity bills, revitalizing U.S. manufacturing, and building more new power capacity than every other energy technology combined.

“Make no mistake: if this bill passes, Americans will pay the price — literally. Power bills will rise. Factory jobs will vanish. Families will be forced to spend more just to keep the lights on and their homes cool. All while we become more dependent on foreign energy and more vulnerable to blackouts.

“Any Senator who votes for this bill is voting for higher energy prices, a weaker economy, and a less secure America. And they’ll have to answer for it when families open their utility bills, when workers lose their paychecks, and when voters head to the polls.

“We urge lawmakers to think very carefully about the future they’re voting for because this bill doesn’t reform our energy system, it sabotages it.”