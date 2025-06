THE SENATE Senator Gillibrand Highlights Impact of Trump’s Big Beautiful Betrayal On New York Children and Families U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand held a virtual press conference to highlight the catastrophic impact President Trump’s so-called “Big Beautiful Bill” would have on New York’s children and families. More than 37 million children nationwide rely on Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) to access essential health care, and this legislation would threaten their ability to receive behavioral health treatment, vision and hearing screenings, and other basic care. Furthermore, additional and more onerous work requirements for SNAP included in the bill will apply to parents and households with children; this added red tape could force thousands of kids to go hungry when their parents lose access to benefits. Read more.