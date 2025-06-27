JUNE 27—ASSEMBLY PASSES SUPERVISED VISITATION ACT AFFECTING CUSTODY VISITS

The Women’s Bar Association of the State of New York (“WBASNY”), extends its gratitude to Speaker Carl Heastie and Assemblymember Andrew Hevesi for their leadership and dedication to the passage of A.65-A/S.3938-A, the “Supervised Visitation Act.” This important piece of legislation will establish a statewide supervised visitation initiative to support safe and structured parenting time when a court determines supervised visitation is in the child’s best interest, in matters such as custody, visitation and family offense proceedings. It is important to note that currently there is no uniform, statewide system of supervised visitation that is supported by public funds and regulated to ensure safety and effectiveness outside of the child welfare context. At the Assembly’s December 2024 hearing, WBASNY’s 2024-2025 President, Marea L. Wachsman, Esq., delivered testimony highlighting the need for adequate funding and a framework to address the critical shortage of supervised visitation programs. Many New York counties lack a supervised visitation program. In those with access, most programs are significantly oversubscribed or are unaffordable and unsustainable for most families. Supervised visitation is a vital tool that protects children, assists the court, and facilitates safe and appropriate access between a non-custodial parent and child in families impacted by mental health issues, substance abuse, family violence, and other issues. The absence of adequate supervised visitation delays access, further straining relationships and efforts to rebuild connections. WBASNY thanks the Assembly for moving this issue forward. Enacting this legislation would mark a crucial step toward creating a statewide framework for ensuring the safety and well-being of families. # # #