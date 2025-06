For those of you who get your electricity from Con Edison and want to participate in the Con Ed rate cases, please consider joining my colleagues and me next Wednesday, July 2nd @ 6 pm for a webinar featuring the Public Utility Law Project (PULP).

Particularly if you are planning to attend one of the upcoming public statement hearings on July 8th or 9th (info below), I urge you to join us. Click here to register.