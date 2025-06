Hits: 67

JUSTIN BRASCH WINNER OF THE WHITE PLAINS MAYORAL PRIMARY, ARRIVING TO APPLAUSE AT 9:15 PM SHAKING HANDS ALL AROUND AT FOGO DE CHAO IN DOWNTOWN WHITE PLAINS.

COUNCILWOMAN JENNIFER PUJA (IN LEFT PHOTO) WITH LEGISLATOR BENJAMIN BOYIN WHO ENDORSED HER FOR HIS SEAT, LEADS TIMOTHY FOLEY BY 16% WITH ALL DISTRICTS REPORTED AS OF 1:10 A.M. EDT

AT THIS TIME, MS. PUJA HAS UNOFFICIALLY DEFEATED MR. FOLEY BY 16% OF THE VOTE TO WIN THE PRIMARY FOR THE DEMOCRATIC NOMINATION FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT 5.

ON RIGHT MS. PUJA WITH STATE SENATOR SHELLEY MAYER AND MR. BRASCH FAR RIGHT.

UNOFFICIAL RESULTS WITH ALL DISTRICTS REPORTED 1:10 A.M.EDT