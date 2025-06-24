JUNE 24–BULLETIN NEW YORK ELECTRICITY DEMAND BUMPS UP TO PEAK CAPACITY DOWNSTATE

Hits: 90

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR KATHY HOCHUL

“Since the beginning of this week’s extreme heat, we’ve been carefully monitoring our electrical grid to protect New Yorkers.

Earlier this evening the New York Independent System Operator warned that we are approaching peak capacity in the downstate region and it is critical to conserve electricity between now and 10:00 PM.

That means setting window air conditioning units to 76 degrees and avoiding unnecessary appliance use.

At the same time, it’s critical to stay safe in this dangerous heat: find a cooling center near you, especially if you’re a senior citizen or have health concerns.

Working together, we can easily get through this critical period.”