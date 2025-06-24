JUNE 24– THE LATIMER LETTER FROM WASHINGTON

Dear Neighbor, Our next quarterly virtual conversation will be held on Wednesday, July 9th at 6:30 p.m. You can RSVP for the Zoom link and submit questions here: https://forms.gle/WsKCKGP64TSGKcTb8 I find these larger virtual meetings are the best way to reach as many people as possible and make it convenient to participate from home. Update from DC The House recently voted on a cruel and senseless plan that will slash support for global AIDS prevention, reproductive health, and trusted educational content like Sesame Street. This package would codify the ridiculous cuts proposed by the so-called Department of Government Efficiency. Such actions continue to hurt America’s standing in the world and will allow for countries like China to fill the void. This makes us less safe and could unnecessarily hurt millions of people. On a more positive note, I was very happy to welcome Joseph Piergiovanni from Eastchester High School to DC. You may remember that Joseph was our district’s 2025 Congressional Art Competition Winner. It was an honor to host him in DC and show him where his artwork will hang in the U.S. Capitol for the next year. In the last newsletter I announced my Community Project Funding priorities for Fiscal Year 2026. This provides members with the opportunity to identify important local projects that would benefit from direct federal funding. Because the House Majority did not fund FY25 projects, I decided to resubmit the projects submitted last year by my predecessor. The House Appropriations Committee has started to work on their government funding bills, and as they do, we will get a sense of which projects are funded and at what amount. The first bill announced was the Homeland Security bill that includes three of our district’s projects. The bill, as it is currently written, provides $1.145 million to each of these projects: Highbrook Avenue Drainage Improvement Project , Pelham: This project would improve stormwater infrastructure that was inadequately installed in 1924 that remains inefficient at both managing and mitigating flooding.

, Pelham: This project would improve stormwater infrastructure that was inadequately installed in 1924 that remains inefficient at both managing and mitigating flooding. Yonkers Warburton Avenue Slope Stabilization Project , Yonkers: This project will help stabilize the steep hillside west of Warburton Avenue. By stabilizing the slope, it will mitigate the recurrence of mudslides and prevent future Metro North blockages as well as the destabilization of residences and municipal infrastructure.

, Yonkers: This project will help stabilize the steep hillside west of Warburton Avenue. By stabilizing the slope, it will mitigate the recurrence of mudslides and prevent future Metro North blockages as well as the destabilization of residences and municipal infrastructure. New Rochelle City Park Drainage Improvements, New Rochelle: This project will allow for the design and construction of drainage improvements at Flowers (City) Park to address extreme flooding experienced during recent storms. I hope to have more good news about Community Project Funding in the weeks to come. At Home: Westchester and the Bronx I recently joined Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins for a press conference at the New Rochelle Train Station to bring attention to the Trump Administration’s proposed 25% cut to Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. This is one of the most heavily traveled Amtrak route in the entire country, and businesses and corporations rely on rail service for their employees. We do not need any more cars on the road. I am a weekly Amtrak rider, and I have seen the growth in ridership. This is a bad business decision. Here is local News12 coverage and coverage from the Hudson Valley Press. It was an honor to present New Rochelle resident Colonel (Ret) Richard Gulley with a long-overdue Bronze Star Medal last week. Colonel Gulley bravely served our country for 30 years in the U.S. Army and Army Reserves. He was previously awarded the Defense Meritorious Service Medal for his actions during a battle in Afghanistan in 2010. I am glad that it was upgraded to a Bronze Star. Here is coverage from the Mid Hudson News. Last week, I was in the Village of Mamaroneck for a visit by the Army Corps of Engineers about the Flood Risk Management project. For anyone familiar with this area, it has been subjected to severe and persistent flooding during storms over the last decade. The Army Corps has assured us that this project is a priority and all parties are working cooperatively to address the many complex details involved to make sure this proposal becomes a reality. We were glad to be joined by Mayor Sharon Torres and representatives from the County and the state Department of Environmental Conservation to provide the Army Corps with a clear picture of why this project is needed, and quickly. I recently attended two community events in Co-op City. At the WizKids’ Books B4 Basketball Program banquet, we honored the athletes and coaches for their work and dedication during the 2024-2025 season. This is a great local program that provides mentorship and teaches important life skills. I also attended “Calling All Men,” a colon cancer awareness event put on by the Co-op City NAACP. June is Men’s Health Month, and a good time to think about your health or the health of someone you love. If something is concerning you, speak with a healthcare provider. Don’t wait. My constituent services team held several mobile office hours recently in White Plains, Tuckahoe, and Port Chester. I am glad we can bring these services directly into the communities throughout Westchester and the Bronx. Floor Speeches Proposed funding cut to Amtrak’s Northeast Region

Recognizing Westchester civic leaders Social Post of the Week Stay in Touch Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you! More soon. Sincerely, Rep. George Latimer Member of Congress