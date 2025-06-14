THE MINNESOTA ASSASSINATIONS

Hits: 47

WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT ON POLITICAL VIOLENCE IN MINNESOTA

“I, along with Westchester County residents and Americans, am outraged by the horrific and senseless assassination of State Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, and the brutal attack on State Senator John Hoffman and his wife. These acts of political violence are an attack not only on these devoted public servants and their families, but on the very foundation of our democracy.

“In moments like this, we are reminded how critical it is to safeguard stability, competence and civility in public life. We must recommit ourselves to respectful dialogue, to protecting our democratic institutions, and to building a future grounded in decency and peace.

“Let us honor Representative Hortman’s legacy by upholding these values in everything we do.”