JUNE 14—-DA CACACE STATEMENT ON PROPOSAL TO CLOSE “VOLUNTARY INTOXICATION” LOOPHOLE BILL– ELIMINATES INTOXICATION AS RAPE DEFENSE STRATEGY

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. – Westchester County District Attorney Susan Cacace released the following statement urging passage of A.101-A, a bill pending before the New York State Assembly that would close the so-called ‘voluntary intoxication’ loophole.

DA Cacace said: “Under current law, survivors of sexual abuse are penalized for being assaulted if they consume alcohol or other intoxicants before their assault.

This status quo relies on outdated notions of consent and victimhood that have rightfully been relegated to the dustbin of history.

“New York is sometimes slow to modernize its laws in the face of obvious injustice. But on certain subjects, such as bail and discovery reform, New York lawmakers worked quickly to address a perceived need. Survivors of sexual abuse are no less deserving of justice than these other constituencies. We should consider their needs, too.

“Other states, including Michigan and Minnesota, have recognized the need to eliminate this archaic penalty on survivors in recent years. New York should lead this growing coalition rather than stand in its way.

“In the strongest possible terms, I urge Speaker Heastie to bring A.101-A to the floor for a full vote before the Assembly. Survivors can’t wait another minute. Let’s not leave them behind.”