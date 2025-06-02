JUNE 2 — ARSON DAMAGES TARRYTOWN LIGHTHOUSE LANDMARK

Hits: 36

COUNTY POLICE INVESTIGATE ARSON FIRE AND VANDALISM SPREE AT HISTORIC TARRYTOWN LIGHTHOUSE

(Hawthorne, NY) – Westchester County Police are investigating an arson fire and vandalism spree that caused significant damage over the weekend to the historic Tarrytown Lighthouse in Sleepy Hollow.

The damage to the Hudson River lighthouse was discovered about 9:40 a.m. Saturday by a Westchester County Parks employee. Upon arriving at the lighthouse, the employee observed a smoke condition, broken windows and other property damage.

The Sleepy Hollow police and fire departments responded and put out a small fire with fire extinguishers. Westchester County Police patrol officers also responded and subsequently turned the investigation over to detectives from the General Investigations Unit.

“The Tarrytown Lighthouse is one of our County’s most iconic and cherished landmarks,” County Executive Ken Jenkins said. “This was a truly despicable act, and we will do everything we can to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Destruction at the lighthouse, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, included:

· Significant fire damage to the flooring on the first floor;

· Multiple broken windows on the first and second floors;

· Multiple items destroyed, including valuable antiques, other furniture and items of historical significance;

· Damage to about 35 antique books that were removed from shelves and strewn about the floor.

The crime scene was processed by the Westchester County Police Forensic Investigation Unit and the Cause & Origin Team from the Westchester County Department of Emergency Services.

The Westchester County Parks Department is working to complete a detailed damage assessment. A preliminary estimate places damages at about $100,000, though that figure is subject to change. The Parks Department has also suspended all scheduled public tours of the lighthouse at this time.

Detectives from the General Investigations Unit are asking anyone with information to contact County Police, which maintains a variety of telephone and electronic tip lines. Calls, e-mails and text messages to these tips lines are confidential. Tipsters can remain anonymous if they chose.

· Voice Tip Line: (800)898-TIPS (8477).

· Electronic Tips: Send email, text messages and small video clips to tips@wccops.com.

· Via Mobile App: The WCPD Mobile App contains a home screen Submit a Tip button to enable tips to be sent confidentially or anonymously. It is available for Apple and Android phones. Enter Westchester County PD in the app store search bar to locate and download it.