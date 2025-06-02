JUNE 2 — WHITE PLAINS SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE SHUT DOWN

Hits: 28

COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS ISSUES STATEMENT ON CLOSURE OF WHITE PLAINS SOCIAL SECURITY OFFICE

“We start this week with fewer services for the people of Westchester County due to the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)’s decision to close the Social Security Office in White Plains. We offered them space in a County office building at a reduced rate.

“I have been vocal—I’ve spoken with both Congressman George Latimer and Congressman Mike Lawler—explaining how detrimental this closure will be for our area. We will continue fighting for the people of Westchester County, but the federal government has made it clear: they do not care about cutting services or the harm this decision will cause.

“If the SSA were truly interested in saving money, they would have accepted the County’s offer for a much more affordable space. Let’s be clear—closing this SSA office isn’t about saving money, finding fraud, or rooting out waste. This is about denying people their benefits—not explicitly, but by omission.

“For those who are disabled or elderly, we all know they won’t be able to travel an hour or more to sort out and fight for the benefits they’ve earned. Travel is a luxury not everyone can afford—and the federal government knows that. Their message is bold and cruel: starve.”