JUNE 2 — WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE– TALENTS OF THE FUTURE ON DISPLAY AT WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY ALL WEEK LONG–A LOT OF IT! COME ON DOWN

THE WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS NOW DISPLAYING THEIR EXTRAORDINARY TALENTS IN THE WHITE PLAINS LIBRARY ALL WEEK LONG IN A DAZZLING DISPLAY OF DIGITAL ART, WATERCOLORS, DRAWINGS, SCULPTURES, SIGNED ORIGINALS BY THE YOUNG ARTISTS IN RESIDENCE.

THEY ARE TESTIMONY TO THE POWER OF THE ARTS TO EXPAND IMAGINATION, CREATE, THINK AND EXPLORE WITH THEIR MINDS THEIR OWN HANDS AND FREE THEIR POWERS OF CREATIVITY THE BOTTOMLESS POTENTIAL OF WHAT THEY CAN DO.

SO MOMS AND DADS, POLITICIANS AND ADULTS ALL AROUND TOWN, WHEN YOU WORRY ABOUT WHERE THE WORLD IS GOING, THIS ART SHOW WILL SHOW YOU THE BRIGHT CREATIVITY BEING NURTURED BY THE ART TEACHERS AND REGULAR TEACHERS DRAWING OUT THE BEST IN OUR FUTURE OUR KIDS..

AS FREDA KAHLOW THE GREAT DETROIT ARTIST WROTE AS QUOTED IN THE THEME OF THE SHOW:

“Art is the beauty of the world. There is not a single definition for what art is and for what it stands for. Throughout this year I struggled with my mental health, and it had gotten to the lowest it had ever been. The only way I could express myself in a way that I didn’t have to use words was, art. When I first started making my art, I wanted to express my mindset to show others my point of view It felt like I was drowning, my room flooding, and no one there to save me. After coming back from a self-care break, I realized the door shouldn’t be open for water to fill up my room, but for others to come in and rescue me. Fireflies were a core memory of my childhood. I remember catching the with my sister while my dad made a fire and while my mom got supplies to make s’mores. To me, they are my fireflies. Butterflies stood for my growth and journey. Just like the journey of a butterfly I had my own too. As the butterfly is ready to leave the comfort of its chrysalis, maybe my journey took longer than expected but I still did it. I turned into a beautiful butterfly, too. In the time of making my last artwork for this school year, I had trouble accepting my own skin. I denied my whole past. I wanted to go back and change it all before it was too late. Of course, that isn’t possible, we can only go forward, not back. This clay project represents my acceptance for what I went through not for what it makes me, me.

I am my own muse. —FRIDA KAHLO

WHITE PLAINS SCHOOLS ART SHOW DO NOT MISS IT THIS WEEK