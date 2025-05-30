Hits: 0

Westchester County, N.Y. May 30, 2025 – The Westchester County Office of Economic Development and Sustainable Westchester have announced that the Westchester County Clean Energy Job and Resources Fair will return to White Plains on Wednesday, June 18.

The free event, which will take place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., is open to anyone interested in pursuing a career in clean energy. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet clean energy employers specializing in solar, heat pumps, geothermal technology, and more, as well as explore job opportunities and connect with educational institutions.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said:

“We are thrilled to once again bring the Westchester County Clean Energy Job and Resources Fair to our residents, following the overwhelming success of last year’s events. As Westchester County continues to be a leader in building a greener, more sustainable future, this event plays a pivotal role in connecting our residents with high-quality, future-focused jobs and training opportunities that are shaping the clean energy economy. It’s a win for our workforce, our local economy, and our environment.”

Bridget Gibbons, Westchester County Director of Economic Development, said:

“The return of the Westchester County Clean Energy Job and Resources Fair underscores the County’s commitment to building a strong clean energy workforce pipeline, inclusive of training opportunities and well-paying jobs that are available for all residents interested in working in this exciting space. By continuing to build our clean energy economy, we’re strengthening our County and accelerating the transition to a more sustainable future.”

Yasmin Najjar, Program Manager, Environmental Justice & Workforce Development, Sustainable Westchester, said:

“Clean energy continues to be a pivotal part of Westchester’s business ecosystem. The Clean Energy Job and Resources Fair provides a unique opportunity for employers to connect with historically untapped talent pools, ensuring that opportunities in this area are accessible to all. From individuals entering the workforce for the first time to seasoned professionals looking to grow or transfer their skills, there is something for everyone.”

In addition to the career fair, there will be an exciting panel, “Empowering Change: Turning Challenges into Clean Energy Opportunities,”

IT will be moderated by Noam Bramson, Executive Director of Sustainable Westchester. This dynamic discussion will bring together leading voices from government, nonprofits, and the private sector who are advancing climate and energy justice across New York State. It will explore how communities are transforming environmental and economic challenges into clean energy career pathways and climate solutions.

Confirmed panelists include Kevin Brenner, CEO, Healthy Home Academy; Dave Mancari, Vice President of Human Resources, Brightcore Energy; Kaela Mainsah, Vice President, Environmental Justice, New York Power Authority; Raya Salter, Founder and Executive Director, Energy Justice Law & Policy Center; and Paul Presendieu, Political Action Lead, WE ACT 4 Change.

The Westchester County Clean Energy Job and Resources Fair will take place on June 18 at the Westchester County Center in White Plains. Job seekers may register at https://bit.ly/JobFairJune2025. Please bring copies of your resume and be prepared for on-the-spot interviews.

More than 20 vendors, including employers, training programs, and resource organizations, have signed up to participate, including New York Power Authority, Brightcore Energy, Southern Westchester BOCES, Soulful Synergy, and the Westchester-Putnam Career Center Network. Employers and resource providers may secure your free table by May 30 at bit.ly/securetablecareerfair.

The New York Power Authority is proud to support access and logistics for underserved communities for the second year. Additional sponsors include: Con Edison and Brightcore Energy (Gold Sponsors); Constellation (Silver Sponsor); Co-Communications, Healthy Home Academy, and Sive, Paget & Riesel P.C. (Bronze Sponsors). Organizations interested in sponsoring the event can visit https://bit.ly/SponsorCareerFair.