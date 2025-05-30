MAY 30–LEAGUE OF WOMEN VOTERS WHITE PLAINS NAMES BENJAMIN BOYKIN “CIVIC CHAMPION” FOR HIS 30 YEARS OF PUBLIC SERVICE

Hits: 92

County Legislator Benjamin Boykin, District 5 was recognized as a “Civic Champion Thursday afternoon at the annual meeting of the League of Women Voters White Plains. The man who holds the distinction of serving for the longest consecutive time as a County Legislator, and twice as Chairman of the Board, is shown holding the series of awards he received yesterday. On the left is Alan Cass, President of the League, Legislator; and Libby Hollahan, Director of Communications.

A host of colleagues joined the meeting to honor Mr Boyin, from right, Congressman George Latimer; White Plains Councilwoman, Jen Puja; Councilman Justin Brash; Mr. Boykin and President of the League of Women Voters White Plains, Alan Cass.

Mr. Boykin began his political career winning a seat on the White Plains Board of Education, where he organized the annual budget approval process that involved the community more publicly in the presentation and approval of the budget. He was elected to the White Plains Common Council, and then to the County Board of Legislators. On the Board he organized a budget review process that involved the Legislators in an organized presentation of proposed county budgets.

Mr. Boykin said the accomplishment he was most proud of that pointed his way to a career in public service was his organizing a student protest at his college in North Carolina that achieve a pay increase for black women who worked in the college cafeteria.

Congressman Latimer portrayed Mr. Boykin as a motivated, involved politician who got into issues and listened to the people.

In his remarks, Mr. Boykin closed his talk with words that showed why Mr. Boykin has been so effective and positive force for the White Plains and Westchester Community. “I love it. I love you all.”

And he does.

The League presented Nathan Beck with the Student Recognition Certificate for his public service in White Plains High School.

Lance Anthony was awarded the League Youth Civic Engagement Award .

Alison Medina Vargas was also honored

Mr. Beck and and Mr. Anthony both spoke about their experiences in public service, with Mr. Anthony speaking about the rewarding experience partiipting in Students In Albany where he participated in the legislative process, on ongoing League program.

Mr. Cass at the close of the meeting noted just some of the achievements of the League the last year:

1.Registering 575 high school students in 6 high schools to vote over the past year.

2. Scheduling Candidate Forums for the School Board Election; NY Senate District 37; the Forum for the 16th Congressional District; the Mayoral Candidates Forum and coming up the Candidate Forum for County Legislative District 5.

3. Extensive information programs and mailing initiatives.