MAY 21–COUNTY RUNNING $25 MILLION DEFICIT AT FIRST QUARTER .COUNTY EXECUTIVE JENKINS REPORTS. SALES TAX RECEIPTS TO BLAME. SPENDING DOWN. FAILS TO REFLECT INFLATION IMPACT

Hits: 60

UPDATE ON WESTCHESTER COUNTY BUDGET

County Executive Ken Jenkins Issues Statement

“The first quarter budget projections are in, and Westchester County is facing a $24.25 million gap in the general fund for the 2025 fiscal year.

While this takes into account adjustments, such as overtime savings, the shortfall is still primarily due to declining sales tax revenue—a number that is expected to grow in the coming months.

We are seeing a softening in consumer spending, which is directly impacting our sales tax collections.

“While these projections are concerning, they are not entirely unexpected given broader economic trends.

This decline is being driven, in part, by ongoing chaos in Washington, the constant fluctuation of the financial markets, and the looming threat of new tariffs—all of which are contributing to economic uncertainty and reduced consumer confidence.

“Despite these challenges, we want to reassure our residents that we are closely monitoring the situation and making thoughtful, strategic budget decisions – always with their best interests in mind.

Our goal is to mitigate the impact on taxpayers while maintaining essential services and long-term fiscal stability.

“We remain committed to transparency and responsibility as we navigate these uncertain times.”