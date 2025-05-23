THE LATIMER REPORT

Hits: 56
|
|
Dear Neighbor,
As we begin Memorial Day weekend, I wanted to take a moment to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our continued freedoms. Memorial Day reminds us of what they fought for and the importance of caring for those they fought alongside and those they left behind. I hope you will also take time to reflect on these tremendous sacrifices this weekend.
It has been a busy few weeks here in DC with the House Republican majority working on their budget which would cut funding and take away Medicaid and SNAP from millions of Americans. My Democratic colleagues and I have been speaking out about what this bill contains and why it will be harmful for everyday Americans. I voted no on the floor yesterday because this bill does not serve our district. The Republican budget bill benefits the highest earners through tax cuts and takes away healthcare, and so much more, from those who need it most.
|
It is a very long bill but some of the main components for our district include:
|
In DC these last two weeks, my staff and I met with a number of different groups, many that included residents of Westchester and the Bronx. These groups included Community Voices Heard, the Ambassador to the U.S. for Kazakhstan, a delegate from the Government of Quebec, NORPAC, and the Pace University Council of Undergraduate Research.
|
|
|
Last week I joined my friend Congressman Timothy Kennedy to announce a new bill, the Aaron Salter Jr. Responsible Body Armor Possession Act. This legislation will prevent civilians from purchasing enhanced body armor. You may remember the horrific shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo three years ago. A police officer named Lt. Aaron Salter Jr. attempted to subdue the shooter, but the shooter was in enhanced body armor and shot and killed Lt. Salter, and nine other innocent people. This bill will keep police officers and the general public safe, and it was surprising to me that there is no current federal restriction on the purchase of enhanced body armor. It has support from Everytown, GIFFORDS, Brady, and the Fraternal Order of the Police.
|
|
I recently participated in a House Democratic leadership hearing on how small businesses have been hurt by President Trump’s tariff policy. Small business owners from across the country attended to give Congress an update on how they have been affected by the President’s policies. These policies have created uncertainty for small businesses, and it will affect our local economies in the short and long term.
|
|
In case you missed it, I recently published an op-ed in LoHud about how we must stand up for our country and its pillars of democracy. You can read that here: https://www.lohud.com/story/opinion/2025/05/20/george-latimer-american-democrays-pillars-are-under-threat-opinion/83670179007/
|
At Home: Westchester and the Bronx
|
I was glad to announce last week that in the first four months in Congress, my office has returned more than $589,000 in federal benefits to residents throughout Westchester and the Bronx. When people think of a member of Congress, they usually think about work done in Washington, DC passing laws and voting. This is a significant part of the job. But some of the most important, meaningful work my office does is assisting residents on an individual basis, advocating for them and getting them answers from bureaucratic federal agencies. I’m proud of the work my office has done in just the last few months.
Let me compliment the work of Edili Espaillat, Daphney Sintyl, Michelle Gewanter, and Tara Conte – as well as our intern army – under the watchful eye and direction of Ellen Hendrickx in Westchester and Tremaine O’Garro in the Bronx.
One opportunity for constituents to receive direct help is through the mobile office hours my constituent service team does. So far, we have held mobile office hours in Mount Vernon, Port Chester, New Rochelle, and Greenburgh.
In the next few weeks, mobile office hours will be at:
|
Up Close and Personal
|
During my tenure in public office – City, County, and State – legislative and executive positions – I’ve established a presence at meetings and events all across our home area. Since January in this position, I have personally:
Over my years in public office, I have found that regularly attending these community meetings, where people can speak directly to me about their personal ideas and concerns, allows for the best opportunity for an open and honest dialogue. We’re holding virtual Q&A sessions to address questions for a broad-based viewing audience to complement the every-weekend outreach of in-person meetings. We will be announcing the next virtual Q&A session in the coming days.
|
Floor Speeches
|
Social Post of the Week
|
|
Stay in Touch
|
Make sure to follow me on Instagram, Facebook, Bluesky, Twitter/X and YouTube to stay up-to-date on what I am working on. If this newsletter was sent to you by someone else, you can sign up for it here: https://latimer.house.gov/contact/newsletter-subscribe
As always, reach out to my offices with concerns or questions. We are here to serve you!
More soon.
|
Sincerely,
|
|
Rep. George Latimer
Member of Congress