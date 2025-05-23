THE LATIMER REPORT

I was glad to announce last week that in the first four months in Congress, my office has returned more than $589,000 in federal benefits to residents throughout Westchester and the Bronx. When people think of a member of Congress, they usually think about work done in Washington, DC passing laws and voting. This is a significant part of the job. But some of the most important, meaningful work my office does is assisting residents on an individual basis, advocating for them and getting them answers from bureaucratic federal agencies. I’m proud of the work my office has done in just the last few months.

Let me compliment the work of Edili Espaillat, Daphney Sintyl, Michelle Gewanter, and Tara Conte – as well as our intern army – under the watchful eye and direction of Ellen Hendrickx in Westchester and Tremaine O’Garro in the Bronx.

One opportunity for constituents to receive direct help is through the mobile office hours my constituent service team does. So far, we have held mobile office hours in Mount Vernon, Port Chester, New Rochelle, and Greenburgh.

In the next few weeks, mobile office hours will be at: