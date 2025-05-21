MAY 21—CITIZENS GIVE WESTCHESTER LEGISLATORS AN EARFUL OF MISERIES CAUSED BY ON CON ED. NEXT CON ED BARBECUE JUNE 3

Hits: 45



BOARD HOLDS FIRST COMMUNITY LISTENING SESSION ON CON ED RATE HIKES IN CORTLANDT

Second Session Announced for June 3rd in Irvington

CORTLANDT, NY — County residents passionately detailed the devastating impact of Con Edison’s soaring utility rates last night at the Westchester County Board of Legislators’ first Community Listening Session in Cortlandt’s Town Hall. It was the first in a series of public forums the Board will host across the County in the coming months to give people a platform to voice their concerns about the utility company.

Con Edison’s proposed rate increases would surge residential electricity bills an average of 11.4% and gas bills 13.3% by 2026, adding to rates already widely considered unconscionably high in Westchester County.

A local Vietnam veteran expressed deep frustration, noting many Westchester veterans living on fixed disability pension checks struggle to afford basic expenses, let alone rising utility costs. He called it “insult to injury” for those who served their country. Other speakers described bundling their children up indoors during cold weather and lighting fires in their homes to avoid turning on heat—an alarming indicator of how unaffordable the service has become for everyday families.

The session is part of the Board’s ongoing advocacy for residents following their March decision for the County to become a party to the major rate case against Con Edison under review by the New York State Public Service Commission. This move ensures proceedings prioritize the voices of people directly impacted by exorbitant utility rates.

Board Chairman Vedat Gashi and Legislators Colin Smith, Emiljana Ulaj, Erika Pierce, Shanae Williams, James Nolan, and Catherine Parker attended the session to hear directly from residents struggling with high bills and the consequences of a system many described as broken and unjust.

The Board will hold the second Community Listening Session at Irvington Town Hall Theater on Tuesday, June 3rd from 7:00 to 9:00 PM. The public is encouraged to attend.

