MAY 20– NEW 2025-26 SCHOOL BUDGET PASSES WITH 87% MARGIN. CHARLES NORRIS AND SHERYL BRADY VOTED NEW 4 YEAR TERMS

WPCNR SCHOOL DAYS. By John F. Bailey. May 20, 2025:

The White Plains CSD 2025-2026 Budget was passed with a (unofficial) total vote count of 1,201 YES (86.71%) and 184 NO tonight,

Superintendent of Schools Joseph Ricca issued this statement to the community:

“On behalf of the White Plains CSD Board of Education, we would like to take a moment to thank you! Your feedback, recommendations, and support throughout the budget planning and presentation processes is appreciated. We are grateful for your continued support of our Tigers and the WPCSD educational community.”

Dr. Ricca with winning Board Members, Charlie Norris, left and Sheryl Brady for new 4-year terms which will be their sixth terms respectively on the White Plains Board of Education.

Charlie Norris and Sheryl Brady incumbents won new 4-year terms to the Board over Julia Oliva and Mohammed S. Chowdhury. the unofficial results:

Julia Oliva 485

Charlie Norris* 966

Mohammed S. Chowdhury 146

Sheryl Brady* 924

(* denotes incumbent)

