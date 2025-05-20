MAY 20–COUNTY CALLS ON HOUSE TO REJECT MEDICAID, SNAP CUTS

Hits: 55

WESTCHESTER COUNTY URGES CONGRESS TO REJECT DEVASTATING CUTS TO MEDICAID AND SNAP

(White Plains, NY) – In a strong show of opposition to proposed federal budget cuts that would impact the most vulnerable residents in our community, Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins has sent a letter to Congressmen Mike Lawler (NY-17) and George Latimer (NY-16) urging them to stop a proposal that would slash funding to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Letter Attached

The proposed cuts, advanced by the House Committee on Ways and Means and the House Committee on Energy and Commerce, threaten to unravel the health and nutrition safety net that hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers depend on—including 240,000 Westchester County residents currently enrolled in Medicaid.

If enacted, the proposals would also dramatically alter SNAP eligibility, denying food assistance to hundreds of thousands of children by disqualifying those over the age of seven from being counted as dependents—an unprecedented rollback of the basic support systems American families rely on.

In addition to increasing hunger and poverty, the Medicaid cuts are expected to overwhelm emergency rooms and cost New York hospitals an estimated $1.3 billion annually, including $62 million in CD16 and CD17 alone. Despite an unemployment rate of just 3.4%, nearly 1 in 4 Westchester residents rely on Medicaid—a clear sign that even working families need this critical lifeline.

The County calls on both Congressmen to fight these dangerous cuts.

HERE IS WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS STATEMENT:

“We learned from New York State that proposed federal measures could have a devastating impact on Westchester County and the residents who rely on critical programs like Medicaid, Medicare, and SNAP. As a County, we are deeply concerned about these potential cuts and the burden they would place on our healthcare providers and the most vulnerable members of our community.

“If enacted, these changes could result in the loss of $10 billion in federal funding across New York State. Right here in Westchester, the consequences would be profound:

In Congressional District 16: 7,521 people could lose their healthcare coverage, and hospitals in the district could lose an estimated $30 million in federal funding.

In Congressional District 17: 5,264 individuals could be at risk of losing coverage, and hospitals in that district could face a loss of up to $32 million.

“We are in close communication with Congressman George Latimer and Congressman Mike Lawler. We know they will fight for Westchester and the people who depend on these essential services.

“Now is the time for all of us to speak out. We urge residents to contact their congressional representatives and make it clear: Westchester cannot afford to be impacted this way. The health and well-being of our neighbors is at stake.”