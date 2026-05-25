COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS MEMORIAL DAY OBSERVANCE

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WESTCHESTER COUNTY EXECUTIVE KEN JENKINS

STATEMENT ON MEMORIAL DAY

“Memorial Day is one of the most solemn days we observe as a nation. It is a day to remember the brave men and women who gave their lives in service to our country and to honor the sacrifice they and their families made on behalf of all of us. Behind every name etched on a memorial is a story of courage and sacrifice. These service members came from communities just like ours, raised families, built friendships and answered the call to serve.

As residents gather across Westchester this Memorial Day weekend, I encourage everyone to visit one of the many local memorials as they serve as important reminders of the true meaning of this day and of the sacrifice made by generations of Americans.”