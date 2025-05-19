MAY 19—-GOVERNOR HOCHUL THANKS PRESIDENT TRUMP FOR RESTART OF OFFSHORE NY WINDMILL PROJECT AS PRESIDENT TRUMP LIFTS STOP WORK ORDER

Hits: 54

STATEMENT FROM GOVERNOR HOCHUL ON “EMPIRE WIND 1′

“Thousands of jobs. Hundreds of thousands of homes powered by clean energy. That’s what Empire Wind 1 was poised to deliver until a stop work order was issued on April 16 by the Department of Interior.

I knew this critical project needed to move forward and have spent weeks pushing the federal government to rescind the stop work order to allow the workers to return and ensure this important source of renewable power could come to fruition.

“After countless conversations with Equinor and White House officials, bringing labor and business to the table to emphasize the importance of this project, I’m pleased that President Trump and Secretary Burgum have agreed to lift the stop work order and allow this project to move forward.

Now, Equinor will resume the construction of this fully-permitted project that had already received the necessary federal approvals. I also reaffirmed that New York will work with the Administration and private entities on new energy projects that meet the legal requirements under New York law. In order to ensure reliability and affordability for consumers, we will be working in earnest to deliver on these objectives.

“I want to thank President Trump for his willingness to work with me to save the 1,500 good paying union jobs that were on the line and helping get this essential project back on track.

“New York’s economic future is going to be powered by abundant, clean energy that helps our homes and businesses thrive. I fought to save clean energy jobs in New York — and we got it done.”