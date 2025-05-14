MAY 14—HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE ELIMINATES TAX CREDITS FOR SOLAR IN TAX BILL–PUSHING DIRTY ENERGY

This is only the beginning of the multi-step tax bill negotiation process. Several New York Republicans, including Long Island Representatives Andrew Garbarino (NY-02) and Nick LaLota (NY-01), and Hudson Valley Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17), have been vocal supporters of protecting the clean energy tax credits. All three were among the 21 House Republicans who warned in a letter (organized by Rep. Garbarino) to House leadership that a repeal of these credits will raise bills “the very next day.”

This morning, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee passed a tax package that takes a sledgehammer to clean energy tax credits, including the 25D rooftop solar tax credit. Studies have shown that the bill passed by the committee will lead to higher energy prices for all Americans and job losses . New York’s solar industry employs over 12,100 people and invested $2.7 billion into the state in 2024 alone.