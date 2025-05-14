MAY 14—HOUSE WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEE ELIMINATES TAX CREDITS FOR SOLAR IN TAX BILL–PUSHING DIRTY ENERGY

Hits: 39
This morning, the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee passed a tax package that takes a sledgehammer to clean energy tax credits, including the 25D rooftop solar tax credit. Studies have shown that the bill passed by the committee will lead to higher energy prices for all Americans and job losses. New York’s solar industry employs over 12,100 people and invested $2.7 billion into the state in 2024 alone.
This is only the beginning of the multi-step tax bill negotiation process. Several New York Republicans, including Long Island Representatives Andrew Garbarino (NY-02) and Nick LaLota (NY-01), and Hudson Valley Rep. Mike Lawler (NY-17), have been vocal supporters of protecting the clean energy tax credits. All three were among the 21 House Republicans who warned in a letter (organized by Rep. Garbarino) to House leadership that a repeal of these credits will raise bills “the very next day.”
|Following is a statement from Abigail Ross Hopper, president and CEO of the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), on the reconciliation bill passed by the U.S. House Ways and Means Committee:
“At a time when billions of dollars are being invested in states that overwhelmingly voted for President Trump, this proposed legislation will effectively dismantle the most successful industrial onshoring effort in U.S. history.
“While American businesses are demanding more energy to compete against our adversaries, and consumers are turning to clean energy to hedge against rising electricity prices, these proposals will undermine our nation’s efforts to achieve President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda. This legislation will cause hundreds of American factories to close, eliminate tens of thousands of jobs, force electric bills to skyrocket for everyone, weaken the reliability of our electric grid, and eliminate our capacity to compete with China. This disruption would devastate local, red-state economies, with more than 75% of at-risk factories and investments concentrated in these communities.
“To make matters worse, this legislation is an attack on our individual liberties and freedom to choose how we power our homes. By effectively repealing the clean energy tax credit for homeowners, it rips consumer choice away from millions of hardworking Americans.
“There is separate and harmful legislation proposed that impacts the funding mechanisms that allow everybody, including those living in underrepresented communities, to benefit from clean, affordable power.
“The solar and storage industry appreciates the many competing interests faced by this Congress and stands ready to work together with our elected officials to ensure that American energy dominance prevails. The current proposals do not achieve that. Our nation’s energy security and national security are on the line.”