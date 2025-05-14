MAY 14– COUNTY BEACHES AND POOLS INCLUDING PLAYLAND BEACH TO OPEN

Hits: 44

WESTCHESTER COUNTY BEACHES TO OPEN MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND;

POOLS TO OPEN FRIDAY, JUNE 27

Celebrate the unofficial start of summer with a trip to the beach as Croton Point Beach in Croton-on-Hudson, Glen Island Beach in New Rochelle and Playland Beach in Rye will open on a pre-season basis, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, May 24, 25 and 26, weather permitting.

The beaches will be open weekends and holidays only through Sunday, June 22, then Glen Island and Playland Beaches will open daily beginning Friday, June 27 and Croton Point Beach will be open Saturdays, Sundays and holidays through Labor Day, Monday, Sept. 1. Hours are 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m.; proof of Westchester County residency is required at Glen Island. Entry and parking fees apply.

Beginning Friday, June 27, all five County-owned pools: Playland Pool in Rye, Saxon Woods in White Plains, Sprain Ridge and The Brook at Tibbetts in Yonkers and Willson’s Waves Pool in Mt. Vernon, will open daily through Labor Day, from 11 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., with last entry at 6 p.m.; entry fees apply at all facilities and parking fees apply at Tibbetts Brook Park. Proof of residency is required at all pools.

Westchester County Executive Ken Jenkins said: “Westchester County’s pools and beaches are stunning local treasures—perfect for people to unwind, soak up the summer sun, and create lasting memories with family and friends. Whether you’re going for a swim or relaxing on the beach, our parks offer something special for all to enjoy. I’m thrilled to welcome everyone back to our exceptional pools and beautiful beaches for a memorable summer in Westchester County.”

Westchester County residency is required at Glen Island Park, Saxon Woods Pool, Sprain Ridge Pool, The Brook at Tibbetts and Willson’s Waves Pool.

Proof of residency must be shown with either a Westchester County Park Pass or a New York State driver’s license showing a valid Westchester County address.

Admission fees apply at all of the beach and pool facilities and parking fees apply at Tibbetts Brook Park, Croton Point and Glen Island. Park Passes also offer discounted admission and parking and are available at a variety of locations.

This year, Saxon Woods is celebrating its 100th anniversary and will launch a 100-Lap Challenge along with a variety of other activities to mark this milestone. Family Fun Days, DJ Days and the Sand Art Competition at Glen Island will also return; dates to be announced. Participation is free; admission and parking rules apply.