MAY 7— FLASH! PLAYLAND OPENS FREE ON MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND AS COUNTY EXECUTIVE DETAILS MASSIVE REPAIRS UNDER WAY 24/7 BY COUNTY TASK FORCE OF HUNDREDS

WPCNR State of Playland News Conference .

JOANNE MACDONALD, DIRECTOR OF OPERATIONS FOR WESTCHESTER COUNTY DESCRIBED THE STATE OF PLAYLAND TODAY AND THE REPAIR OPERATION OF RIDES THAT STARTED SUNDAY AND THE SCOPE OF THE MASSIVE REPAIR JOB NOW BEING HANDLED BY HUNDREDS OF COUNTY DPW WORKERS, AND THREE CONSULTING FIRMS.

THE COUNTY EXECUTIVE SAID WE ARE ALL IN THIS TOGETHER WE ALL LOVE PLAYLAND. HE SAID THE NUMBER RIDES OPEN DEPENDS ON TIMELY ACTION BY THE STATE LABOR DEPARTMENT WHICH HAS TO APPROVE REPAIRED RIDES AS SAFE FOR THE PUBLIC.

County Executive Jenkins began the State of Playland Briefing announcing the 1929 vintage Playland would open on Memorial Day Weekend. Admission would be free. Parking would be rolled back to $10. Admission prices for the season possibilities are still being worked out.

Mr. Jenkins started the State of Playland report with a history of the Standard Amusements Westchester County arrangements. Arbitration between the county and Standard Amusements will convene August 5.

Upcoming job fairs for Playland Park.

Job fairs will be held Saturdays May 10 and 17, and June 7.

Positions include: Park Management (Operations), Ride Operators, Ride Attendants, Lifeguards, Cashiers, Custodial and Painters.

The May 10 and June 7 job fairs will take place at the Westchester County Center in the Exhibition Hall, and the May 17 job fair will take place at Playland Park.

All job fairs will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Attendees will need to bring a valid photo I.D. Applicants ages 16 and 17 who plan to complete their application at the fair must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Eligible applicants that may wish to enroll in Westchester County Payroll Direct Deposit as their form of payment, must bring with them, either a blank voided check or a bank issued Direct Deposit Set Up Form, which includes their routing number and account number printed on the document.

Salaries start at $16.60 per hour. Additional job fairs may be added. The Westchester County Center is located at 198 Central Avenue in White Plains. Parking will be free for those attending. Playland Park is located at 1 Playland Parkway in Rye.