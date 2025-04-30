APRIL 30—GOVERNOR HOCHUL– “BUDGET’S DONE”

Hits: 56
When I said your family is my fight, I meant it.
I fought tooth and nail for a budget that makes life safer and more affordable for New Yorkers. And guess what? We got it done.
From putting nearly $5,000 back into the pockets of working families and giving everyday New Yorkers a fighting chance to own their own home, to making record investments in proven gun violence prevention programs and taking action to make our communities safer, we delivered a budget that is going to make a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers.
Our budget:
- Cuts taxes for 8.3 million middle-class New Yorkers, bringing tax rates to their lowest levels in 70 years.
- Makes breakfast and lunch free for every New York student.
- Removes dangerous criminals from our streets and helps victims get the justice they deserve by making common-sense changes to our discovery laws.
- Makes our streets and subways safer with record investments in gun violence prevention and action to connect people in the throes of severe mental illness with the life-saving care they need.
- Tackles the housing crisis by standing up to big corporations that are making it harder for everyday New Yorkers to buy a home.
- Removes distractions from students at school with a bell-to-bell restriction on smartphones — so kids can focus on learning.
- Gives every New Yorker the opportunity to succeed by making community college FREE for adults pursuing careers in high-demand fields.
While Washington remains distracted by chaos and division, New York is proving that government can get things done and make a real, positive difference in the lives of our families.
Ever Upward,
Gov. Kathy Hochul