APRIL 30—GOVERNOR HOCHUL– “BUDGET’S DONE”

When I said your family is my fight, I meant it.

I fought tooth and nail for a budget that makes life safer and more affordable for New Yorkers. And guess what? We got it done.

From putting nearly $5,000 back into the pockets of working families and giving everyday New Yorkers a fighting chance to own their own home, to making record investments in proven gun violence prevention programs and taking action to make our communities safer, we delivered a budget that is going to make a real difference in the lives of New Yorkers.

Our budget:

Cuts taxes for 8.3 million middle-class New Yorkers, bringing tax rates to their lowest levels in 70 years.

bringing tax rates to their lowest levels in 70 years. Makes breakfast and lunch free for every New York student.

for every New York student. Removes dangerous criminals from our streets and helps victims get the justice they deserve by making common-sense changes to our discovery laws.

by making common-sense changes to our discovery laws. Makes our streets and subways safer with record investments in gun violence prevention and action to connect people in the throes of severe mental illness with the life-saving care they need.

with record investments in gun violence prevention and action to connect people in the throes of severe mental illness with the life-saving care they need. Tackles the housing crisis by standing up to big corporations that are making it harder for everyday New Yorkers to buy a home.

by standing up to big corporations that are making it harder for everyday New Yorkers to buy a home. Removes distractions from students at school with a bell-to-bell restriction on smartphones — so kids can focus on learning.

with a bell-to-bell restriction on smartphones — so kids can focus on learning. Gives every New Yorker the opportunity to succeed by making community college FREE for adults pursuing careers in high-demand fields.

While Washington remains distracted by chaos and division, New York is proving that government can get things done and make a real, positive difference in the lives of our families.

Ever Upward,

Gov. Kathy Hochul