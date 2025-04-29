APRIL 29—STATE OF PLAYLAND TODAY : “HEARTBREAKING” COUNTY SAYS. BLAMES ASTORINO ADMINISTRATION

Hits: 62

WESTCHESTER COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR CATHERINE CIOFFI STATEMENT ON PLAYLAND

“We all agree — the state Standard Amusements left Playland in is absolutely heartbreaking, and it’s the direct result of the sweetheart deal struck with Standard Amusements when then-County Executive Rob Astorino was desperately trying to unload public treasures at the expense of our County’s most cherished residents — our children.

“We all grew up going to Playland. Instead of protecting it, we were handed us a disastrous, one-sided deal that sold out taxpayers and left the County holding the bag — having to return 100% of Standard Amusements’ investment. That’s why County Executive Ken Jenkins voted against this agreement in 2016 when he was on the Board of Legislators.

“We fought to get out of this deal after determining the real cost to Westchester taxpayers was not $30 million but $125 million — and yes, now we’re all paying the price.

“This is exactly what happens when someone with a radical ideology, no real experience, no financial skill, and no understanding of how budgets and contracts are built seeks an executive position.”

(PLAYLAND APRIL 28,2025: Photos supplement by WPCNR:)